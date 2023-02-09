Plans for block of 35 apartments in Dingle

There are plans for a block of 35 apartments in Dingle.

Michael O’Malley is applying for permission to build the apartment block at the Spa Road/Inner Relief in Gortonora in the town.

The plans include 20 one-bed apartments, 14 two-bed apartments, and one apartment of three beds.

The developer also plans to construct internal bicycle storage and 25 car parking spaces to serve the 35 apartments.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the planning application by March 19th.