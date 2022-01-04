Planning sought for two telecom masts in Lixnaw

Planning applications have been made to erect two separate telecom masts in Lixnaw.

Vantage Tower Ltd has applied for permission to erect a 24-metre high telecommunications mast, as well as antennae and dishes at Monument, Lixnaw.

The company is also currently seeking permission for separate masts in Castleisland and Kilcummin, which are 24-metres and 36-metres high respectively.

An application has also been submitted by Emerald Tower, for permission to erect a 27-metre high telecommunications mast in Lixnaw village.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the Lixnaw mast applications in early February.