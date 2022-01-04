Advertisement
Planning sought for two telecom masts in Lixnaw

Jan 4, 2022 08:01 By radiokerrynews
Planning sought for two telecom masts in Lixnaw
Planning applications have been made to erect two separate telecom masts in Lixnaw.

Vantage Tower Ltd has applied for permission to erect a 24-metre high telecommunications mast, as well as antennae and dishes at Monument, Lixnaw.

The company is also currently seeking permission for separate masts in Castleisland and Kilcummin, which are 24-metres and 36-metres high respectively.

An application has also been submitted by Emerald Tower, for permission to erect a 27-metre high telecommunications mast in Lixnaw village.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the Lixnaw mast applications in early February.

 

