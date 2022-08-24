Planning sought for new pitch lighting facilities in North Kerry

Planning permission is being sought for new pitch lighting facilities in North Kerry.

Ballyduff Hurling & Football club is looking to remove the exisiting pitch lighting facilities consisting of 8 posts and lights from the permiter of the main playing pitch.

They're seeking to erect new pitch lighting facilities consisting of four 16-meter tall posts and lights near the main playing pitch and ten 6-meter posts and lights around the walkway.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the applicaton by mid-September.