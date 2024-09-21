Planning sought for medical facility in Manor West

Planning permission is sought for a new medical facility in Manor West.

Alliance Medical Diagnostic Imaging Ltd has applied to change the use of two vacant retail units into a medical facility.

The retail units include those above the existing Bookshelf café.

The facility would span two existing retail units which are both vacant, and planning is sought to amalgamate them and change their use to medical.

The units are on the first floor of the block which includes the Bookshelf café and Flair hair and beauty supplies.

The proposed medical facility is primarily a diagnostic centre, with scanning services including X-ray, MRI, and CT.

The proposed facility is also to include a reception, check-in area, and staff facilities including offices and a canteen.

In its planning application, the company says diagnostic imaging, including MRI, CT, X-ray, and ultrasound) is a very important pathway to improving healthcare outcomes.

It says its existing facility (at the Bon Secours Hospital in Tralee) will continue to serve hospital inpatients, and this new facility is for outpatients by appointment.

The company notes that the Health Capacity Review from 2018 identified a need to increase diagnostic services in primary care to alleviate capacity in acute hospitals.

It says although this single facility is modest in scale, it can contribute towards the achievement of national health targets and objectives, while reducing vacancy in an urban area.

It says there is already an adequate provision for car parking at the site, so it will not involve additional car parking and therefore not involve increased traffic.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the application by 27th October.