Planning Regulator says CDP undermines national climate policy

The Kerry County Development Plan undermines the planning authority’s ability to contribute to national targets for renewable energy.

That’s according to the Office of the Planning Regulator.

The OPR also criticised Kerry County Council’s stance on turf cutting.

Advertisement

One of the main issues in the County Development Plan for the Office of Public Works is the council’s decision to omit areas to be considered for wind farm development.

One of the amendments made by the council was that North Kerry would no longer be open to consideration while Kilgarvan would be considered as an alternative.

However, that area had previously been ruled out by the initial analysis carried out by the planning authority.

Advertisement

The OPR says the move was undermining and was contrary to the Wind Energy Development Guidelines for Planning Authorities.

The office has recommended that the council reverse the decision or provide additional specific protective policies for habitats.

The second sticking point for the Office of the Planning Regulator was the objective inserted by the council which supports the continued cutting and distribution of turf in order for people to heat their homes.

Advertisement

The move, it says, would be likely to have significant effects specifically in relation to biodiversity, air and climate policy.

The OPR has advised the local authority that it is required to remove the new objective.

However, without the instruction of the Minister for Climate, the council is not obligated to make the changes advised by the regulator.

Advertisement

The County Development Plan is due to be discussed at council level again on Monday.