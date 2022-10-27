Advertisement
News

Planning process for extension of Mid Kerry cemetery launched

Oct 27, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Planning process for extension of Mid Kerry cemetery launched Planning process for extension of Mid Kerry cemetery launched
Share this article

Kerry County Council has launched the planning process for the extension of a Mid Kerry cemetery.

In June, an agreement was made by the council to purchase additional lands next to Churchtown Burial Ground in Beaufort.

A public notice has been unveiled, detailing the proposed 2 acre extension at Churchtown graveyard.

Advertisement

The proposed works include a burial ground extension, consisting of 1196 burial plots and additional car park spaces.

Fianna Fail councillor Michael Cahill says the issue had been a major worry for residents in Beaufort, as families were fearful they’d be buried in graveyards elsewhere in the county due to lack of burial space.

Submissions and observations can be made in writing to the council’s Environmental Department at Maine Street, Tralee, or online at [email protected] , by December 9th.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus