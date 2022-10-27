Planning process for extension of Mid Kerry cemetery launched

Kerry County Council has launched the planning process for the extension of a Mid Kerry cemetery.

In June, an agreement was made by the council to purchase additional lands next to Churchtown Burial Ground in Beaufort.

A public notice has been unveiled, detailing the proposed 2 acre extension at Churchtown graveyard.

The proposed works include a burial ground extension, consisting of 1196 burial plots and additional car park spaces.

Fianna Fail councillor Michael Cahill says the issue had been a major worry for residents in Beaufort, as families were fearful they’d be buried in graveyards elsewhere in the county due to lack of burial space.

Submissions and observations can be made in writing to the council’s Environmental Department at Maine Street, Tralee, or online at [email protected] , by December 9th.