Planning permission sought to develop apartments in landmark Castleisland building

Mar 6, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrynews
The former JK O'Connor's building in Castleisland. Photo from Google Street View
Planning permission is being sought to develop apartments in a landmark building in Castleisland.

Neil Hickey has applied to Kerry County Council for change of use planning for the former JK O’Connor’s building, which is a protected structure.

Mr Hickey is seeking to develop six apartments, consisting of one 3-bedroom, two 2-bedroom and three 1-bedroom apartments, along with a retail unit on the ground floor.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the application on March 30th.

 

 

