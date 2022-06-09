Advertisement
Planning permission sought for stables at Listowel Racecourse

Jun 9, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Planning permission sought for stables at Listowel Racecourse
Listowel Racecourse has submitted a planning application to Kerry County Council for the installation of 64 stables.

The stables are required for the two race meetings in Listowel - three days of racing in June and seven days in September.

The earlier stables were damaged during the storms in 2020 and 2021 and were deemed dangerous; they were demolished as a result.

Listowel Racecourse used temporary accommodation in June however they're hoping to have the stables in place by September.

 

