Advertisement
News

Planning permission sought for solar farm in North Kerry

Oct 28, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrynews
Planning permission sought for solar farm in North Kerry Planning permission sought for solar farm in North Kerry
Share this article

Planning permission is being sought for a solar farm on a 146-hectare, site in North Kerry.

Harmony Solar Limited will submit applications to Kerry County Council for the solar farm, and to An Bord Pleanala for a new substation, to connect the solar farm to the electricity grid.

The proposed solar farm will be around 346 acres, and comprise of three land parcels, near Ballylongford.

Advertisement

The West parcel is 56hectares and located in Ballymacasy and Coolnagraigue , the central parcel is 54 hectares and located in Ballyline West, Ballyline East and Leanamore, and the east parcel located in the townland of Dromalivaun, is 35 hectares

The development would include photovoltaic panels and supporting infrastructure surrounded by secure fencing.

It is also intended to provide a 110 kilovolt (kV) electrical substation within the East Parcel. This substation will link into the national grid via the existing overhead electrical 110kV cables that traverse the lands.

Advertisement

The application will consist of a ten year planning permission and 40 year operation for a solar farm within the land parcels.

Details on the site can be found www.ballylongfordsolarfarm.ie.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus