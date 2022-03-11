Planning permission refused for 31 houses in Killarney

Planning permission has been refused for 31 houses in Killarney.

An Bord Pleanála overturned the decision made by Kerry County Council, which had granted permissions for the development, subject to conditions.

Flesk Grove Developments Ltd applied to Kerry County Council to demolish the existing structure and build 31 two storey houses at Ballycasheen, Killarney.

Advertisement

The council had granted permission for the development subject to conditions.

Several appeals were lodged to An Bord Pleanála including ones from the Flesk Group Residents Group and Flesk River Valley Residents’ Association.

An Bord Pleanála stated it could not be satisfied the proposed development would not have adverse effects on the integrity of Killarney National Park, The Macgillycuddy’s Reeks and Caragh River Catchment Special Area of Conservation, meaning it precluded the board from approving the application.

Advertisement

It its report it added it wasn’t satisfied the developer had sufficient legal interest or approval to carry out the necessary road improvement measures to provide adequate access to the site.

The board also stated the proposed development would seriously injure residential and environmental amenities of the area which would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.