Planning permission granted to develop apartments in landmark Castleisland building

Planning permission has been granted, subject to conditions, to develop apartments in a landmark building in Castleisland.

Neil Hickey, who gives an address in Castleisland to Kerry County Council, applied for change of use planning for the former JK O’Connor’s building, which is a protected structure.

The council granted permission to develop six apartments consisting of one 3-bed, two 2-bed and three 1-bed apartments, along with a retail unit on the ground floor.

The planning permission is subject to eight conditions.

These include that all works are consistent with architectural heritage protection guidelines, that the front façade exterior and arrangement of windows and materials be preserved or replaced on a like-for-like basis and that the shopfront be of painted wood.