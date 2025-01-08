Planning permission granted for Rehab day care service in Tralee

Planning permission has been granted for a Rehab Group day care service in Tralee for people with disabilities.

Kerry County Council has approved changing the purpose of the old Fitzgibbon Interiors site, located on the slip road off John Joe Sheehy Road, across from Austin Stack Park.

Planning was approved for five years, subject to specific conditions.

The redevelopment will be carried out on behalf of the Rehab Group, an international network of charities, which helps people with disabilities, mental health challenges, autism, older individuals, carers, and marginalised groups.

NPN Developments Ltd sought full planning permission in October to change the use of the former retail unit into a day care service for people with disabilities.

Planning was granted subject to several conditions, including that the developer pay for repairs if damage is caused to the roads or underground utilities, and that, before starting work, the developer must hire an expert to check for hazardous materials like asbestos.

The existing two-storey commercial premises with on-site parking for eight cars at Cloonalour in Tralee is currently vacant.

Rehab Group told the council that service users will be dropped off and picked up from the facility, which was selected for its space, design, parking, and convenience.

The new day care centre will employ ten full-time and four part-time staff, and cater to 24 service users, ever week day between 9am and 6pm.

The facility will also include offices.

Rehab Group says the day care centre will be a best-in-class vital community service.