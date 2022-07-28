Planning permission granted for Killarney housing development

Planning permission has been granted for a housing development in Killarney.

Goldstar Homes 2 LTD applied for permission for the development at Ross Road, Killarney.

This residential development will consist of 14 units comprising 13 two-storey 3-bed semi detached houses, as well as a three-storey four or five bed semi-detached house.

Advertisement

The development will be located at Scrahane, Castle Falls, Ross Road, Killarney.

Access to the development is proposed to be provided by the existing road which serves a nearby residential development.

Planning permission was also sought for a connection for all public services needed, as well as landscaping and ancillary works.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council granted permission for the development.