Advertisement
News

Planning permission granted for indoor golf facility in Kenmare

Sep 17, 2021 15:09 By radiokerrynews
Planning permission granted for indoor golf facility in Kenmare Planning permission granted for indoor golf facility in Kenmare
Share this article

Planning permission has been granted for an indoor golf facility in Kenmare.

Tournament Golf Ltd plans to develop Unit 4B Gortamullen Business Park, after being granted permission for a change of use by Kerry County Council.

It’s to contain a putting green and four golf simulators, which allow golfers to practice, record, or analyse performance, by playing on a photographically simulated course.

Advertisement

It’s also proposed to provide a coaching service for adults and children at the centre.

Tournament Golf Ltd says the services will be unique within Munster, and the facility addresses the sport’s key challenge – it’s unaffected by inclement weather.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus