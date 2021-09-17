Planning permission granted for indoor golf facility in Kenmare

Planning permission has been granted for an indoor golf facility in Kenmare.

Tournament Golf Ltd plans to develop Unit 4B Gortamullen Business Park, after being granted permission for a change of use by Kerry County Council.

It’s to contain a putting green and four golf simulators, which allow golfers to practice, record, or analyse performance, by playing on a photographically simulated course.

It’s also proposed to provide a coaching service for adults and children at the centre.

Tournament Golf Ltd says the services will be unique within Munster, and the facility addresses the sport’s key challenge – it’s unaffected by inclement weather.