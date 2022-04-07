Planning permission granted for 15-metre mast in South Kerry

Planning permission has been granted for a 15-metre telecommunications mast in South Kerry.

Emerald Tower Limited was granted permission by Kerry County Council for structure at Behaghane, Castlecove last October.

That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála, which says its in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

The bord upheld the council’s decision and granted permission, subject to nine conditions, for the 15-metre monopole telecommunications structure, antennas dishes and associated equipment.