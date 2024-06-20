Planning granted for new fast-food restaurant at Manor West

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission for a new fast-food restaurant at Manor West.

Shadowmeadow Limited had applied for permission to build a new restaurant on the gravel area adjacent to the Range and McDonald’s.

The Dublin-based company has now been granted permission for the restaurant on the site, which is sometimes used as an overflow car park.

Advertisement

The planning application seeks permission to build a single-storey, flat roofed restaurant which will operate as a sit-in and drive-through takeaway.

The company also plans to develop a car park with 30 spaces, and eight bicycle spaces on these lands.

There will also be signage and pedestrian infrastructure on the 0.3-hectare site.

Advertisement

The company also proposes to replace the existing vehicular entrance into the site and build a new access and roadway around the restaurant.

The site is directly beside The Range on one side, commercial units including a butchers and barbers and McDonald’s on another, and also faces the main entrance of the Manor West Hotel.

It has previously been used intermittently as an overflow car park during particularly busy times at the shopping centre.

Advertisement

Shadowmeadow Ltd is the owner of all lands within Manor West Retail Park.

No traffic concerns are referenced in the planning files, but traffic coming out of the restaurant will have to turn right back towards Manor West shopping centre because the lane serving it is one-way.

Permission was granted on the same site in February 2023 for a 705-square-metre garden centre attached to The Range, but construction on this project never began.