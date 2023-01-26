Advertisement
Planning granted for 43 apartments in Killarney

Jan 26, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrynews
Planning has been granted for the construction of 43 apartments in Killarney.

The apartments are all to be contained in one building of three blocks, on the site of the former Killarney Autos/Daly Motors garage on Bypass Road, Park, Killarney.

The developers, Zanka Developments, also have permission to demolish the former garage and construct new car parking on the ground floor.

The developer plans to build four, one-bed apartments, 28 two-bed apartments, and eleven, three-beds apartments within the three blocks.

Permission was granted subject to 30 conditions, including that no part of the development be used for overnight commercial guest accommodation without prior planning permission.

 

