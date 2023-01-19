Planning for 52 houses in Tralee appealed to An Bórd Pleanála

Planning for 52 houses in Tralee has been appealed to An Bórd Pleanála.

Kerry County Council granted Homeland Projects Ltd permission for the houses on Ballyard Road in the town.

The planning application attracted opposition from locals, with 12 submissions citing concerns over increased traffic and housing density.

The proposed development, on a 1.59-hectare site at Cloghers, includes 12 three-bed detached houses with an A1 energy rating, and 24 three-bed semi-detached houses rated B1.

The applicant proposes to build four, four-bed detached houses with C1 rating, three, three-beds rated D1 and D2, as well as eight, two-bed terraced houses, and one, one-bed accessible house.

The developers propose to dedicate 19% of the site to open space amenity, and 10 houses will be transferred to Kerry County Council to meet statutory requirements.

12 submissions were received on the original application, with locals citing concerns including the density of the housing, and the increased traffic levels on Ballyard Road both during and after construction.

Further information was requested, and council planners said all of the issues raised in this request were addressed in the response received.

Permission was granted by Kerry County Council subject to 21 conditions.

This decision has now been appealed to An Bórd Pleanála, who will ultimately decide on whether the development can go ahead, by 17th May this year.