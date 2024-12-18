Advertisement
News

Planning body overrules own inspector and Kerry County Council to refuse planning for Listowel houses

Dec 18, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Planning body overrules own inspector and Kerry County Council to refuse planning for Listowel houses
Share this article

The board of An Bórd Pleanála has overruled its own inspector and Kerry County Council to refuse planning for 24 houses in Listowel.

John and Kay Sayers were granted outline permission by Kerry County Council to build the houses and access roads in Ashfield on the edge of the town, near an existing housing estate.

This was appealed to An Bórd Pleanála, which has ultimately refused permission for the development.

Advertisement

The appeal cited concerns including the density of the housing, which appellants said was too high, and the potential for a traffic hazard at the proposed entry from the development to the existing Ashfield housing estate.

The third parties who appealed said the development was not appropriate to complement the existing estate, and it would have a negative impact on the existing character of the area and enjoyment of the area by residents.

The response from the applicants said the site forms part of the remaining phase of the unfinished existing estate, and a new application for residential development on previously unfinished sites should be supported by the community.

Advertisement

An Bórd Pleanála’s inspector recommended that permission be granted for the 24 houses and access roads, noting the development would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

However, the Board at the planning body has overruled its own inspector, and Kerry County Council, to refuse permission.

The Board says the density of housing is too low and should be increased, as per the planning policy in the Kerry County Development Plan.

Advertisement

Regarding the access roads and footpaths, the Board wrote the construction of services in advance of the overall site development would be piecemeal and premature.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Garda inspector warns of crackdown on e-scooter users breaking the law
Advertisement
Kerry senator concerned for undocumented Irish living illegally in US
Council wardens investigating dog attack on sheep in North Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Garda inspector warns of crackdown on e-scooter users breaking the law
Fexco founder steps down from board as part of succession plan
Council wardens investigating dog attack on sheep in North Kerry
Kerry senator concerned for undocumented Irish living illegally in US
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus