The board of An Bórd Pleanála has overruled its own inspector and Kerry County Council to refuse planning for 24 houses in Listowel.

John and Kay Sayers were granted outline permission by Kerry County Council to build the houses and access roads in Ashfield on the edge of the town, near an existing housing estate.

This was appealed to An Bórd Pleanála, which has ultimately refused permission for the development.

The appeal cited concerns including the density of the housing, which appellants said was too high, and the potential for a traffic hazard at the proposed entry from the development to the existing Ashfield housing estate.

The third parties who appealed said the development was not appropriate to complement the existing estate, and it would have a negative impact on the existing character of the area and enjoyment of the area by residents.

The response from the applicants said the site forms part of the remaining phase of the unfinished existing estate, and a new application for residential development on previously unfinished sites should be supported by the community.

An Bórd Pleanála’s inspector recommended that permission be granted for the 24 houses and access roads, noting the development would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

However, the Board at the planning body has overruled its own inspector, and Kerry County Council, to refuse permission.

The Board says the density of housing is too low and should be increased, as per the planning policy in the Kerry County Development Plan.

Regarding the access roads and footpaths, the Board wrote the construction of services in advance of the overall site development would be piecemeal and premature.