Planning board upholds KCC's decision to add residential-zoned land tax areas

Sep 27, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
By Rwxrwxrwx - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48328398
An Bord Pleanála has ruled that several areas of land in Kerry are to be deemed suitable for residential-zoned land tax.

Appeals had been made to the local authority’s final maps which determined parcels of land in Tralee, Dingle and West Kerry were suitable for residential development.

Appeals were lodged against Kerry County Council’s decision to include parcels of land at Faranakilla, High Road, The Wood and John Street in Dingle, as well as lands at Clash West in Tralee and Castlemaine Road in Milltown in the council’s tax maps, first published in November 2022.

In 2021, the coalition government agreed on the tax in order to push developers and landowners to develop land already zoned and serviced for housing.

The tax is an annual tax calculated at a rate of 3% of the market value of land.

However, appellants argued that the lands should be excluded from the tax maps on several grounds including the lack of wastewater infrastructure and footpaths.

An Bord Pleanála has now upheld the local authority’s decision to deem the areas as suitable for residential development.

 

