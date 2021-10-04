Planned flood defence scheme for Tralee to protect nearly 700 properties

It's envisioned a future flood risk management scheme will protect almost 700 properties in the greater Tralee area from flooding.

The Office of Public Works is currently undertaking a risk assessment and management programme in Tralee Bay, which involves potential flood defence works.

The OPW is funding three full-time staff in the council to work on the delivery of all flood relief management plans for the county.

The Office of Public Works says the National Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management (CFRAM) programme has identified a possible scheme for Tralee.

This would protect 689 properties, 462 residential and 227 commercial, and has an estimated cost of €31m.

A joint Kerry County Council and OPW steering group has been put in place for the delivery of this scheme.

RPS Engineering and Environmental Consultants were appointed in August of this year to identify and develop a scheme for Tralee.

This flood relief scheme is currently at the development and preliminary design stage and it's expected to be ready to submit a planning application in the third quarter 2024.