Planned flood defence scheme for Dingle to protect over 130 properties

It's envisioned a future flood risk management scheme will protect over 130 properties in Dingle from flooding.

The Office of Public Works is currently undertaking a risk assessment and management programme in the town, which involves potential flood defence works.

The National Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management (CFRAM) programme identified a possible scheme for Dingle.

Advertisement

Potentially viable flood relief works for Dingle that may be implemented could include storage and flood defences, while tidal flood defences comprise sea walls and embankments.

These would, in a fluvial event, protect 35 residential and 54 commercial properties.

In a tidal event, these would protect 12 residential and 30 commercial properties.

Advertisement

The OPW says Dingle is included in tranche two of flood relief projects to be progressed and it's working with Kerry County Council to ensure that all schemes for Kerry are delivered in the lifetime of the current National Development Plan.