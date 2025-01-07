Planned closure of Brosna to Castleisland road postponed due to hazardous conditions

The planned closure of the L-2030 Brosna to Castleisland road has been postponed for a week due to the hazardous weather conditions.

The road was due to close yesterday for two months to facilitate the installation of a new watermain.

Independent councillor in the Castleisland MD, Charlie Farrelly says the contractors Ward & Burke have decided to postpone the closure.

He says the decision was made on health and safety grounds as motorists would have had to use alternative routes.

The road will now be closed from next Monday (January 13th); the works were due to last until February 28th, but Cllr Farrelly says it’s likely the works will last a week longer now.