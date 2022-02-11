Advertisement
Pioneering marine biologist from Kerry honoured on International Day of Women in Science

Feb 11, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Pioneering marine biologist from Kerry honoured on International Day of Women in Science
Picture provided by Valentia Island Heritage Centre.
A South Kerry woman is to be posthumously celebrated by University College Cork today, on International Day of Women in Science.

Maude Jane Delap, who died in her eighties in 1953, was the first person in the world to breed jellyfish in captivity.

Despite having no formal education, Ms Delap went on to become a marine biologist but was forced to turn down a prestigious scientific fellowship by her father due to her gender.

Instead, she carried out her research in her family home in Valentia Island.

Jane Sheehan, a wildlife and marine biologist in UCC, is hosting a webinar on her own work on jellyfish and that of Maude Jane Delap today.

Ms Sheehan, who hails from Kilflynn, says it's important to catalogue Ms Delap's work and achievements.

