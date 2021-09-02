Pharmaceutical company planning to begin Kerry production early next year

A large pharmaceutical company is planning to begin operations in Kerry early next year.

Central Pharma will move into a €5 million, purpose-built facility in Tralee.

Central Pharma, a privately owned company in Bedford, UK, is a prominent outsource partner to the world's top pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies.

In December 2018, IDA Ireland announced the company will move to a facility in the Kerry Technology Park in Tralee, creating 100 jobs over the following five years.

The start date was pushed back a number of times, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In documents given to Radio Kerry under the FOI Act, it was shown IDA Ireland sought an updated timeline earlier this year, after Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar mistakenly praised the company for providing employment, despite the company not yet operating in Tralee.

Central Pharma has taken a 20-year lease on the IDA's Advanced Technology Facility.

The IDA has spent over €60,000 maintaining and securing the building so far.

In recent days, Central Pharma CEO Alwyn Smit said the company is gearing up for production to start during the first quarter of 2022, provided COVID-19 doesn't cause further delays.