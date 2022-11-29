Advertisement
Peter McVerry Trust to open first office in Kerry

Nov 29, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Peter McVerry Trust to open first office in Kerry
One of the country’s leading providers of social housing is to open an office in Kerry in the first quarter of next year.

Last year, the Peter McVerry Trust supported almost 200 people in the county who were experiencing homelessness.

CEO Pat Doyle says this will give its clients and tenants 24-hour access to its team working in Kerry.

Mr Doyle says the trust can help owners of properties who can’t afford to have them renovated.

Under the Repair and Leasing Scheme, people can lease their property to councils or approved housing bodies which, in turn, will carry out necessary repairs.

