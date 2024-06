Personal spending on goods and services increased in the first quarter of this year.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has published the Quarterly National and International Accounts for the first three months of 2024.

While Gross Domestic Product rose by 0-point-9 per cent, there was a fall of 6-point-5 per cent, year on year.

The Finance Minister says this is a strong start, but also reflects the volatility of the multinational sectors.