Permission sought to change use of Edenburn House in Ballymacelligott

Aug 13, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Permission sought to change use of Edenburn House in Ballymacelligott
The owners of Edenburn House in Ballymacelligott have applied for retention permission to change its use.

The Georgian country house and 19 acre estate was bought for 1.1 million euro last September.`

Earlier this summer, there were erroneous reports it would be used to house Ukrainian refugees, with the Department of Integration blaming the confusion on an administrative error.

Built in 1760, over the years the house has served as a TB sanatorium and as a convalescent hospital and home for the elderly.`

Mid-Kerry Properties Limited has now applied for permission to change its use to residential.

It is seeking retention planning permission to convert the house into 19 two-bed and two three-bedroom apartments.

The apartments will be split between three blocks, but the owner's representative, Brendan O'Connell & Associates, says the entire development will remain intact and will not be broken up or sold separately.

Retention permission is also sought for two external boilers, associated site works, and 28 parking spaces.

Submissions and observations on the retention planning permission must be made by Thursday, 5th of September.

