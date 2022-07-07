Advertisement
Permanent GP service resumes in Ballyduff

Jul 7, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrynews
The residents of Ballyduff and surrounding areas now have two new GPs operating in the village.

It’s been without a permanent GP following retirements last year; the HSE has been running an interim service in Ballyduff since last September.

The HSE advertised for one permanent GP post for the North Kerry village three times in the past year without success.

There were calls for more than one GP to be recruited, as there are some 1,200 medical-card holders in the area alone.

Following a fourth round of advertising, Dr Abi Akintola and Dr Christa Marczuk were appointed contracts, and have taken up positions in the new medical centre behind Ballyduff Pharmacy.

 

