Permanent closure of Ballymullen Post Office is very real possibility

An Post says there’s a very real possibility that the Ballymullen Post Office in Tralee will close permanently.

The post office closed in June following the death of postmistress Noreen Quirke in May.

An Post says that it has advertised the contract for the Ballymullen Post Office twice, as part of repeated efforts to re-open the office.

Advertisement

It says there has been no interest in the vacancy, and the permanent closure of the Ballymullen office is a very real possibility.

An Post says it initially transferred customers to the office in Edward Street in the town centre, and many of the former Ballymullen customers have now formally moved there.