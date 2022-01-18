Permanent air quality monitoring station to be installed in Killarney

Kerry County Council and the Environmental Protection Agency are working to install a permanent air quality monitoring station in Killarney.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O'Donoghue brought a motion on the issue before the recent council meeting.

He was seeking an update on air monitoring after the town became a low smoke zone, which means there's a smoky coal ban in place there.

The council says its enforcement officers are reporting good compliance, adding any non-compliance should be reported to them.

Councillor John O'Donoghue says this air quality monitoring station will show the benefits these measures have had in the town: