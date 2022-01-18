Advertisement
Permanent air quality monitoring station to be installed in Killarney

Jan 18, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Permanent air quality monitoring station to be installed in Killarney Permanent air quality monitoring station to be installed in Killarney
Kerry County Council and the Environmental Protection Agency are working to install a permanent air quality monitoring station in Killarney.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O'Donoghue brought a motion on the issue before the recent council meeting.

He was seeking an update on air monitoring after the town became a low smoke zone, which means there's a smoky coal ban in place there.

The council says its enforcement officers are reporting good compliance, adding any non-compliance should be reported to them.

Councillor John O'Donoghue says this air quality monitoring station will show the benefits these measures have had in the town:

