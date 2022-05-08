People with mobility issues denied access to South Kerry beach

People with mobility issues are being denied access to a South Kerry beach due to storm damage and coastal erosion.

That’s according to Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District, Councillor Michael Cahill.

Cllr Cahill and his party colleague Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty both brought motions on access to White Strand in Cahersiveen before the recent MD meeting.

Cllr Michael Cahill is calling on Kerry County Council to source funding to restore access to White Strand, which is a Blue Flag beach.

He says he knows of many elderly people and people with disabilities who have used this amenity for most of their lives, but now find access denied to them; this is due to winter storms and coastal erosion.

Cllr Cahill says it’s sad that wheelchair users, the elderly and those with disabilities can’t access the beach on occasion.

Cllr Norma Moriarty is also calling for funding to be applied for through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme to install a more robust access way onto White Strand.

She says works done at Reenroe could be used as a template for the project.

Kerry County Council says it’s considering submitting a proposal for grant support to improve public access to the beach.