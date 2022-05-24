Advertisement
People urged to help Gardaí with investigation into fatal stabbing of Tralee man

May 24, 2022 12:05 By radiokerrynews
People urged to help Gardaí with investigation into fatal stabbing of Tralee man
People are being urged to help Gardaí in their investigation into the fatal stabbing of a man in Tralee on Sunday night.

Joe Brosnan, who was originally from Connolly Park in Tralee and aged in his 50s, died at the Abbey Court apartment complex, just off the town centre.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley knows the family and says it’s an awful tragedy.

Cllr Foley paid tribute to Joe Brosnan and says the community is rallying around the family.

He’s appealing to people to contact Gardai if they’ve any information:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

 

