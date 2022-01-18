Advertisement
News

People urged to explore all other options prior to presenting at UHK emergency department

Jan 18, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrynews
People urged to explore all other options prior to presenting at UHK emergency department People urged to explore all other options prior to presenting at UHK emergency department
Share this article

Management at University Hospital Kerry are appealing to people to explore all other options available to them prior to presenting to the emergency department.

People are being asked to contact their GP or SouthDoc first.

Meahwhile, outpatient scheduled appointments and elective surgery have resumed at UHK.

Advertisement

Management say any cancelled appointments will be rescheduled; anyone with an urgent query in relation to an appointment, can contact the relevant consultant's secretary.

Hospital visiting remains restricted to those on compassionate grounds only at UHK.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus