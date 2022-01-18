People urged to explore all other options prior to presenting at UHK emergency department

Management at University Hospital Kerry are appealing to people to explore all other options available to them prior to presenting to the emergency department.

People are being asked to contact their GP or SouthDoc first.

Meahwhile, outpatient scheduled appointments and elective surgery have resumed at UHK.

Management say any cancelled appointments will be rescheduled; anyone with an urgent query in relation to an appointment, can contact the relevant consultant's secretary.

Hospital visiting remains restricted to those on compassionate grounds only at UHK.