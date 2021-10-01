People urged to complete survey on plans for Killarney’s future

The people of Killarney are being urged to complete a survey that aims to plan for the town’s future.

The Killarney Community Sentiment Survey is being conducted by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, in consultation with Killarney Municipal District.

People are being asked to share their views on several areas, including what Killarney’s infrastructural, commercial, and community priorities should be.

Submissions are anonymous, and will be analysed by independent consultants, Repucon.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President, Niall Kelleher, says it’s absolutely critical that as many people as possible have their say.