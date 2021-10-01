Advertisement
News

People urged to complete survey on plans for Killarney’s future

Oct 1, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
People urged to complete survey on plans for Killarney’s future People urged to complete survey on plans for Killarney’s future
Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President, Niall Kelleher. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com
Share this article

The people of Killarney are being urged to complete a survey that aims to plan for the town’s future.

The Killarney Community Sentiment Survey is being conducted by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, in consultation with Killarney Municipal District.

People are being asked to share their views on several areas, including what Killarney’s infrastructural, commercial, and community priorities should be.

Advertisement

Submissions are anonymous, and will be analysed by independent consultants, Repucon.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President, Niall Kelleher, says it’s absolutely critical that as many people as possible have their say.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus