People invited to public consultation on Kenmare Flood Relief scheme

People are being invited to a public consultation in Kenmare on the proposed flood relief scheme.

The event takes place this coming Thursday, September 22nd, at the Gateway Methodist Church from 2 to 7pm

Kerry County Council has appointed engineering and environmental consultants ByrneLobby to design and implement a flood relief scheme.

The purpose of the scheme is to alleviate the risk of flooding to the community of Kenmare by providing a flood relief scheme that is technically, socially and environmentally acceptable.

Feedback will be gathered at the public consultation.