People in West Kerry asked to take part in survey to help identify sustainable travel options

Jun 4, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
People in West Kerry asked to take part in survey to help identify sustainable travel options
Photo: Pixabay
People in West Kerry being asked to take part in a survey which aims to help identify sustainable travel options.

The Dingle Peninsula Sustainable Mobility Pathfinder Survey is part of a Government initiative, supported by Kerry County Council, to lower emissions, combat climate change and improve safety on our roads.

The survey aims to identify and advocate for easy, affordable, and integrated travel options that suit everyone’s needs in a rural area.

The survey was developed and will be analysed by UCD researchers working on the transport strand of the Next Generation Systems (NexSys) programme.

To participate in the survey and be in with a chance of winning the prize, go to www.dinglehub.com/projects/sustainability/transport (over 18s only).

The closing date is July 7th.

