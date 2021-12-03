People in Kerry urged to donate blood

People in Kerry are being urged to donate blood this coming week.

Hospital demand is rising while blood supplies are low, and the Irish Blood Transfusion Service says it urgently needs blood donors.

There'll be clinics in the Brandon Hotel, Tralee from Monday to Thursday, and in Ballybunion Community Centre on Monday or Tuesday.

Anyone wishing to attend needs to book an appointment in advance.

For Tralee appointments, call 1800 731 137.

For Ballybunion appointments, call 1800 222 111.