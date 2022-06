People in Kerry are being called on to donate blood over the coming weeks.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service will be in Ballybunion Community Centre this Thursday.

Next week, on Monday and Tuesday, there will be blood donation clinics in the Listowel Arms Hotel.

The following week, from June 27th to 30th, there will be clinics at the Brandon Hotel in Tralee.

People are being asked to make an appointment with the IBTS in advance.