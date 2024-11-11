The Cork and Kerry Inter-Agency Major Emergency Management Region South is asking everyone to be ‘winter ready’ this year.

It's part of a co-ordinated campaign involving statutory agencies to raise public awareness about the challenges that winter can present.

An Garda Síochána want to encourage the public to make preparations in advance of the cold months, and to continue to highlight the importance of road safety during winter weather conditions.

They're also asking people to stay up to date with information on road closures and weather warnings in your area.

The Fire Services are asking householders to check that their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working, and to get them installed if not done so already.

The HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is encouraging the public to look after their health this season.

To protect yourself, your family, and the health service by ensuring you get your winter vaccinations and to visit www.hse.ie for more details.

Further useful information on getting yourself and your household winter-ready is available at www.winterready.ie.

The Cork and Kerry Inter-Agency Emergency Management Region South includes An Garda Síochána, the Health Service Executive, Cork City Council, Cork County Council and Kerry County Council.