People Before Profit candidate appeals to Kerry electorate to end century of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael dominance

Nov 26, 2024 13:35 By radiokerrynews
The People Before Profit candidate in Kerry is appealing to bring an end to the century of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael dominance of Irish politics.

Cian Prendiville, called on people to vote left and says that PBP will never prop up either of those parties.

He says Ireland needs a left government to sort the housing, health and climate crises for people rather than the profits of the few.

Cian Prendiville also claimed a left government would pass the Occupied Territories Bill, end to use of Shannon Airport by the American military and offer more than words to help end the genocide in Gaza.

