Pedestrian seriously injured following collision in Blennerville

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a car and and three pedestrians in Blennerville, Tralee.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:00 AM this morning.

It's understood a number of runners may have been struck during the incident.

Advertisement

One of the pedestrians, an adult female, sustained serious injuries and has been transported to University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

The cross-roads on Blennerville Bridge on the N86 Canal Road is closed following the collision.

Local traffic diversions are in place and the scene is preserved for examination.