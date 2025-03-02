Advertisement
News

Pedestrian seriously injured following collision in Blennerville

Mar 2, 2025 13:25 By radiokerrynews
Pedestrian seriously injured following collision in Blennerville
Share this article

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a car and and three pedestrians in Blennerville, Tralee.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:00 AM this morning.

It's understood a number of runners may have been struck during the incident.

Advertisement

One of the pedestrians, an adult female, sustained serious injuries and has been transported to University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

The cross-roads on Blennerville Bridge on the N86 Canal Road is closed following the collision.

Local traffic diversions are in place and the scene is preserved for examination.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Woman (40s) dies following runners struck by jeep
Advertisement
Kerry viewing point among new capital investment projects for the Wild Atlantic Way
Six-month ban on hedge-cutting and burning of vegetation underway
Advertisement

Recommended

Woman (40s) dies following runners struck by jeep
Kerry Camogie looking for new manager
Kerry viewing point among new capital investment projects for the Wild Atlantic Way
World final for Ireland tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus