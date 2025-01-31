Advertisement
News

Pedestrian light at busy Tralee junction stuck on red since early December

Jan 31, 2025 17:17 By radiokerrynews
Pedestrian light at busy Tralee junction stuck on red since early December
Share this article

A pedestrian traffic light at a busy junction in Tralee town centre has been stuck on red for almost two months.

The light in question is at the junction of Ivy Terrace and Godfrey Place, and is permanently displaying a red light since the first week of December.

The issue arose when the push-button box controlling the pedestrian lights, was vandalised.

Advertisement

However, Kerry County Council can give no date for when it will be fixed, as it's waiting for a specific part, needed to repair the box.

Tralee Town Councillor Terry O'Brien says anyone crossing the road at the junction at the moment, is taking a serious risk:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerryman found guilty of 61 charges of raping his daughter
Advertisement
Kettle of fish story wins Radio Kerry listener €5,000 of Whirlpool appliances from Soundstore, Mile Height Tralee
15 Kerry winners at 35th annual Gold Medal Hotel Awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Intercounty ref says GAA have been 'blasé' about implementing new rules
National coursing meeting preview
Kettle of fish story wins Radio Kerry listener €5,000 of Whirlpool appliances from Soundstore, Mile Height Tralee
Kerryman found guilty of 61 charges of raping his daughter
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus