Pedestrian light at busy Tralee junction stuck on red since early December

A pedestrian traffic light at a busy junction in Tralee town centre has been stuck on red for almost two months.

The light in question is at the junction of Ivy Terrace and Godfrey Place, and is permanently displaying a red light since the first week of December.

The issue arose when the push-button box controlling the pedestrian lights, was vandalised.

However, Kerry County Council can give no date for when it will be fixed, as it's waiting for a specific part, needed to repair the box.

Tralee Town Councillor Terry O'Brien says anyone crossing the road at the junction at the moment, is taking a serious risk: