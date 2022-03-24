Patients in Kerry presenting with unusual symptoms not commonly associated with Covid 19

Patients in Kerry have been presenting with unusual symptoms not commonly associated with Covid 19.

That's according to Killarney GP Dr Gary Stack, who's advising people to get tested, even if they believed they're suffering from something other than corona virus.

His warning came after it emerged that Southdoc experienced a 25 percent increase in calls over the St Patrick's bank holiday weekend.

Dr Stack, who is also the Clinical Director of SouthDoc in Kerry, believes this spike was caused by a dramatic increase in Covid cases.

He says people must take several antigen tests, ideally every two days, if they feel unwell.

He also warned that some less common symptoms experienced by patients in recent days, have turned out to be caused by Covid.

These include stomach issues and a visible rash: