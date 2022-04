Passenger numbers were up almost 100% at Kerry Airport in the last three months of 2021.

Over 71,000 people passed through the Farranfore airport between October and December, up from over 36,000 between July and September last year.

When compared to the final three months of 2020, figures have increased tenfold from 7,100.

The top route for Kerry Airport in 2021 was London-Luton, according to figures from the CSO.