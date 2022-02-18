Advertisement
Parts of South Kerry may be without power overnight

Feb 18, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Parts of South Kerry may be without power overnight.

ESB Networks are working towards having power restored to the majority of customers impacted by Storm Eunice by tonight.

It says, however, such is the damage in the southwest, it’s likely there’ll be some customers in South Kerry without power overnight.

Gale force winds have caused damage to the electricity network affecting thousands of homes, farms, and businesses; 18,000 are still without power.

The damage has been most extensive in Kerry and West Cork, with the most impacted areas in Kerry including Kilgarvan, Cahersiveen, and Milltown.

Area Manager of ESB Networks, Seán Scannell had this update this lunchtime.

Live updates on conditions and issues around the county can be found on our live blog.

