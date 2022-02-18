Parts of South Kerry may be without power overnight.

ESB Networks are working towards having power restored to the majority of customers impacted by Storm Eunice by tonight.

It says, however, such is the damage in the southwest, it’s likely there’ll be some customers in South Kerry without power overnight.

Advertisement

Gale force winds have caused damage to the electricity network affecting thousands of homes, farms, and businesses; 18,000 are still without power.

The damage has been most extensive in Kerry and West Cork, with the most impacted areas in Kerry including Kilgarvan, Cahersiveen, and Milltown.

Area Manager of ESB Networks, Seán Scannell had this update this lunchtime.

Advertisement

Live updates on conditions and issues around the county can be found on our live blog.