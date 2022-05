The Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland was in Kerry this week to visit a range of educational establishments in Tralee.

Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid visited the town, which is twinned with Beit Sahour (Bite Sa-hower), to discuss educational initiatives active between the two towns.

She visited Coláiste Gleann Lí in Tralee where she planted an olive tree in an act symbolic of peace and prosperity.

The Ambassador also met with the Kerry Education and Training Board executive.