Owner of winning €23,000 Lotto ticket sold in Castlegregory yet to claim prize

Dec 8, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Anyone who bought a Lotto ticket in Castlegregory on the last weekend of October is being urged to check their ticket.

One lucky player won over €23,000 (€23,367) after matching five numbers, however, the ticketholder has yet to come forward and claim their prize.

The ticket was sold in the Country Store in Castlegregory for the Lotto draw on Saturday October 30th.

The person has 90 days to claim their prize, but spokesman for the National Lottery, Fran Whearty, says they’d love to pay out the money before Christmas.

 

