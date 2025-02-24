Advertisement
Owner of Kerry-sold winning Lotto ticket has yet to make contact with National Lottery

Feb 24, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Owner of Kerry-sold winning Lotto ticket has yet to make contact with National Lottery
Peter and his wife Siobhan are pictured celebrating in on Friday afternoon. Photo: Don MacMonagle - Mac Innes Photography
The lucky winner of last Wednesday’s €2 million Lotto jackpot has yet to make contact with the National Lottery.

The ticket was sold in Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin ahead of the draw last Wednesday.

It was a quick pick ticket and the winning numbers are 2, 27, 28, 29, 38, 44 and the bonus is 20.

The National Lottery says the lucky ticket-holder has yet to make contact with them.

Anyone that bought their ticket in Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin is urged to check them carefully.

If you are the lucky owner of the €2 million ticket, you can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected].

