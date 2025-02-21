Advertisement
News

Great excitement in Killorglin after €2 million Lotto jackpot winning ticket sold

Feb 21, 2025 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Great excitement in Killorglin after €2 million Lotto jackpot winning ticket sold
Photo shows Peter with his wife Siobhan and sons Peadar, Barry and Micheal with Darragh Kane from The National Lottery celebrating in on Friday afternoon. Photo: Don MacMonagle - Mac Innes Photography
There’s great excitement in Killorglin after it was announced that Wednesday night’s Lotto Jackpot winning ticket was sold in the town.

The quick pick ticket was bought in Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin and is worth over €2.2 million to its owner.

Store owner Peter Keane says there’s a great buzz around the town and shop after the big win.

The lucky ticket holder has yet to make contact with the National Lottery and people are urged to check their tickets.

The winning numbers are 2, 27, 28, 29, 38, 44 and the bonus was 20.

Peter Keane says there’s a lot of excitement amongst customers as they speculate who has won the jackpot:

Photo shows Peter with his wife Siobhan and sons Peadar, Barry and Micheal with Darragh Kane from The National Lottery celebrating in on Friday afternoon.
Photo: Don MacMonagle - Mac Innes Photography
Photo: Don MacMonagle - Mac Innes Photography
Peter and his wife Siobhan are pictured celebrating in on Friday afternoon.
Photo: Don MacMonagle - Mac Innes Photography
