Great excitement in Killorglin after €2 million Lotto jackpot winning ticket sold

There’s great excitement in Killorglin after it was announced that Wednesday night’s Lotto Jackpot winning ticket was sold in the town.

The quick pick ticket was bought in Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin and is worth over €2.2 million to its owner.

Store owner Peter Keane says there’s a great buzz around the town and shop after the big win.

The lucky ticket holder has yet to make contact with the National Lottery and people are urged to check their tickets.

The winning numbers are 2, 27, 28, 29, 38, 44 and the bonus was 20.

Peter Keane says there’s a lot of excitement amongst customers as they speculate who has won the jackpot:

